STRATFORD -- A Stratford man is facing a long list of charges after a vehicle hit a building in Exeter last Saturday.

Ontario Provincial Police say Christopher Blum has been charged with impaired driving, driving while under suspension, driving without insurance and a slew of other charges.

The charges were laid after police responded to a report of a car hitting a gas station on Main Street North.

When officials arrived they found a man in the driver’s seat of the car showing signs of being high.

The officers put the driver through a sobriety test and police say the man performed poorly and consequently put under arrest for impaired driving.

The driver was later tested by a drug recognition expert and was found be impaired by a drug.

Further investigation led to more charges being laid.

The man was released from custody with a court appearance scheduled in February.