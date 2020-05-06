KITCHENER -- A man is facing charges after police say he allegedly sparked an explosion in his Stratford home while attempting to make cannabis oil.

The Stratford Police Service and the Stratford Fire Department were notified about the incident on Inverness Street on Monday just before 5 p.m.

Crews responded to the building and found an explosion that was allegedly caused when the resident was cooking cannabis.

Police arrested the 35-year-old man for arson — damage to own property — and breach of probation.

He was taken to police headquarters and later released.

He’s set to appear in court on July 6.