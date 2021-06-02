KITCHENER -- A 31-year-old Stratford man has been arrested as part of an ongoing human trafficking investigation by Waterloo regional police.

Officials say the investigation, run by members of the Joint Waterloo-Guelph Human Trafficking team, began in April after police received information that a male had obtained sexual services from a victim and later benefited financially from the victim being in the sex trade.

The man is charged with three counts of obtain sexual services for consideration and was released on an undertaking.

The victim in the case has been providing with a safety plan and community resources as part of the Human Trafficking Crisis Intervention program.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.