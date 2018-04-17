

CTV Kitchener





Police in Stratford are releasing few details about an investigation into alleged sex offences involving children.

A 62-year-old man has been charged with five counts of sexual assault and five counts of invitation to sexual touching.

According to court documents, the incidents in question are alleged to have happened between December 2017 and March 2018.

The man, who cannot be identified by CTV News due to a publication ban intended to protect his alleged victims, returns to court May 14.