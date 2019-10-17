

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A Stratford high school was under lockdown while police investigated a gun call on Thursday.

Stratford Northwestern Secondary School was locked down at around 12:45 p.m.

Police say they responded to investigate a person with a gun.

The Avon Maitland District School Board says police were on scene and that the lockdown was lifted at 1:15 p.m.

A spokesperson for the board says the end-of-day dismissal will continue as normal.

Police say two males are in custody. It's not clear if they've been charged.

They're still investigating.

This is a developing story. More to come…