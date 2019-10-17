Featured
Stratford high school locked down over gun call
Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 1:10PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 17, 2019 1:50PM EDT
KITCHENER – A Stratford high school was under lockdown while police investigated a gun call on Thursday.
Stratford Northwestern Secondary School was locked down at around 12:45 p.m.
Police say they responded to investigate a person with a gun.
The Avon Maitland District School Board says police were on scene and that the lockdown was lifted at 1:15 p.m.
A spokesperson for the board says the end-of-day dismissal will continue as normal.
Police say two males are in custody. It's not clear if they've been charged.
They're still investigating.
This is a developing story. More to come…