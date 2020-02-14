KITCHENER -- An influenza outbreak at Stratford General Hospital has been declared over.

Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance says there have been no new hospital-acquired influenza cases since declaring the outbreak on Feb. 10.

The outbreak affected the medicine unit and visitor restrictions were put in place.

Those restrictions are now lifted but hospital officials are reminding anyone with flu-like symptoms to postpone their visit, unless for compassionate or palliative reasons.

Two years ago, the hospital had a flu outbreak that lasted almost three weeks. It was first declared on Feb. 13, 2018 and lasted until March 5.

The hospital says the best protection against the flu is a flu shot, which is still available through family doctors and pharmacies.