

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A deal has been reached for the City of Stratford to sell the Tom Patterson Theatre property to the Stratford Festival, paving the way for the theatre to be rebuilt.

City councillors voted Thursday night in favour of selling the property at 48 Water Street to the festival without entertaining other offers.

The deal comes with a $4.9-million purchase price.

The festival has already raised $70 million of the $100 million it needs to realize its vision for the site, which includes expanded production facilities, improved acoustics and a terraced garden.

The current theatre is also home to the Kiwanis Community Centre and its associated activities for seniors. The rebuilding plan does not include facilities for seniors, although $900,000 of the revenue from the sale will be put toward relocating activities that currently take place on the property.

According to the city, the Stratford Lakeside Active Adults Association will be moved to the Agriplex, while the Stratford Lawn Bowling Club will be moved to the municipal golf course.

The purchase agreement also spells out conditions for the new theatre to include at least 33 more parking spaces, more green space and the occasional use of the theatre for community purposes.

Construction of the new theatre is expected to begin in March and be complete in time for the festival’s 2020 season.