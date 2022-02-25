Stratford Festival sticking with vaccination rules until Apr. 30

Proof-of-vaccination requirements are expected to be lifted across Ontario at the beginning of March.

Some businesses and tourist attractions, however, are deciding whether to keep those protocols in place for a little longer.

The Stratford Festival sent a letter to its members Thursday, indicating that vaccination passports will be required at all their ticketed events until Apr. 30.

The letter, signed by Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino and Executive Director Anita Gaffney, lays out the factors that led to the decision.

It reads: "We must consider the science, of course, but also people's readiness."

They said reaction has been mixed, with some feeling the changes are happening too soon.

"We must also consider the performers, who are in close contact with a portion of the audience, and then are themselves in close contact with all of the backstage crew," the letter reads. "The spread of Covid backstage could lead to the cancellations of numerous performances – or worse. Then there are many ushers and front-line staff who are in close contact with thousands of audience members daily, many of whom are in vulnerable demographics, all of whom we want to keep safe."

Broadway has also decided to extend its vaccine passport requirement until the end of April.

The Stratford Festival said they will continue speaking with the government and their colleagues in the industry to determine what will happen after Apr. 30, adding that feedback from members is "essential." An online survey has been created to gather information, with the link included in the letter. They said phone lines are extremely busy during the sale period, so the survey is the best way members can provide feedback.

The Stratford Festival also promised that an update on their plans will be sent out on Apr. 25.