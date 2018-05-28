

CTV Kitchener





The opening show of the Stratford Festival’s 2018 season was cancelled abruptly Monday evening due to a threat against the vent.

Police were in the area and ordered that the Festival Theatre and Avon Theatre be evacuated. They later said that their presence was due to "a threat ... to the property."

We are at @stratfest opening night - police are here & everyone is being evacuated from the theatre. Show cancelled. We are hearing there may have been a bomb threat. pic.twitter.com/sYef2GS8RY — Tina Yazdani (@TinaYazdani) May 28, 2018

A performance of William Shakespeare’s The Tempest had been scheduled to kick off the season. Stratford’s production of The Tempest is being directed by Antoni Cimolino, the festival’s artistic director. More than 1,800 people were in attendance for the show.