

CTV Kitchener





The opening night of Stratford Festival’s 2018 season came to an abrupt end on Monday evening after a bomb threat was received.

Stratford police say they took a call around 6:45 p.m. from someone saying an explosive had been placed on the property.

After contacting festival security, an evacuation of the Festival, Avon, and Studio theatres was ordered.

The area was cordoned off as officers searched the grounds and interior of the theatres for several hours.

“The building is so massive and has so many small rooms, nooks, and crannies,” says acting deputy Sam Theocharis with Stratford police. “We want to make sure public safety comes first.”

More than 1,800 people were in attendance to celebrate the festivals 66th year with a performance of William Shakespeare’s The Tempest.

On Tuesday morning, police announced they had completed their search and the areas around the theatres had been opened and returned to festival staff.

Festival officials say police did not locate anything on their property.

They say performances scheduled on Tuesday will go ahead as planned.

Festival officials are asking patrons to arrive 30 minutes early in order to accomodate increased security measures.

Stratford Festival artistic director Antoni Cimolino says patrons can expect their bags to be checked at the door.

“It’s a sad, sad situation,” says Cimolino.

“We are taking action tonight, and tomorrow, and going forward to make sure that the Stratford Festival is a very safe place.”

Festival organizers say all tickets from Monday night will be reimbursed.