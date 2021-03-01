KITCHENER -- The Stratford Festival is back this year with live performances in an outdoor setting.

Instead of theatres, shows will be held outdoors under a canopy.

Festival officials say they'll have six plays and five cabarets planned for this year. They'll allow 100 audience members, although that could change if public health guidelines change in the future.

Indoor shows are also not out of the question by the fall, organizers say.

More details about the shows are expected later this spring.