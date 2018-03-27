

CTV Kitchener





The Stratford Festival’s is now a part of Canada’s history – officially.

Parks Canada announced Tuesday that the festival was one of 12 places, people and events designated as having national historic significance.

The festival began in 1953 and quickly became a driving force of Stratford’s economy, expanding beyond its Shakespearian roots to become an internationally renowned theatrical festival.

Some of the other events named as nationally historic in Tuesday’s announcement include the Dionne Quintuplets, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the 1918-1920 Spanish Flu outbreak.

According to Parks Canada, national historic places, people and events are selected based on how their story helps contribute to Canada and the Canadian identity.