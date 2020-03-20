KITCHENER -- The Stratford Festival is extending its show cancellations in response to COVID-19.

A media release issued Friday says the festival will cancel its performances through the end of May.

The decision was made by Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino and Executive Director Anita Gaffney.

"This year especially, with a landmark season ahead of us centering on the launch of our new theatre, I’ve watched our staff, artists and crew come together like never before," Cimolino is quoted in part in the release.

"It is tragic to call even a temporary halt to their beautiful work, but the situation is beyond our control."

Last week, the festival had announced it would cancel its events through May 2, but it has since pushed that back after it realized that its rehearsals were not compatible with social distancing.

The festival says that, stuck in a holding pattern, it's been forced to lay off a number of staff, saying it "simply can't go on with no revenue coming in."

"Fortunately, our discussions with government have led to the extension of Employment Insurance benefits to workers who had previously not qualified," Gaffney is quoted as saying.

Stratford Festival says it will announce details on the 2020 season as soon as it can.