STRATFORD -- Some residents of a Stratford neighbourhood don't want to have bike lanes on both sides of the roads.

Councillors are looking into a number of complaints, but one said the subdivision was always designed to support the lanes.

"It's just a short stretch of connecting bike lanes to connect existing bike lanes that we had previously," said Coun. Kathy Vassilakos.

Residents said the bike lanes, which stretch down Forman Avenue and around the corner to Fraser Drive, have limited street parking in the area.

"We have found it to really be an annoyance because if you want to have people people over, even just parking here we're doing maintenance on the house, you have to park your vehicle somewhere else," resident Lindsey Martchenko said.

"My wife is disabled and her mom is disabled and if they come over, because we have a full driveway and there's lots of family here, they have to park quite a ways over on Bradshaw, which for someone who is disabled can be quite a bit of a walk," another resident, Eric Semak, said.

City council is reviewing a number of complaints about the new lanes, including concerns about speeding, lack of parking and the safety of children playing in the area.

"I would argue that you put bike lanes in where you do have higher volumes, that's the whole principle," Vassilakos said. "Quiet neighbourhoods don't need them, busy roads do."

Vassilakos said she's open to considering new measures.

"We could put up some flexible bollards that go in the road that could be a visual cue to drivers," she said.

The cycling infrastructure was specifically developed for the subdivision, she added.

"The road was designed originally when the subdivision went in to have bike lanes, so there wasn't any road widening or anything like that that needed to be done," Vassilakos said.

Semak said he's fine with the bike lanes, but having them on both sides of the road has made the street too restrictive.

"What they could do is have the bike lane on one side of the street and allow parking on the other side," he said.

Vassilakos said council referred concerns back to city staff for further evaluation. She added the lanes are needed for active transportation, especially with students heading back to school in September.