KITCHENER -- Stratford is taking additional safety measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Monday, every bus shelter in the city will be closed.

That includes the two largest shelters at the Downie Street transit terminal.

The city says caution tape and notices have been placed at each location to inform transit users.

The hope is that these new measures will be reminder to keep practicing physical distancing.

Stratford says the closures will not affect city buses and they will continue to make their regular stops.