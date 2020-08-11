KITCHENER -- The Stratford Chefs School is doing its part to contribute to movements of economic justice.

In a news release sent out on Tuesday, the school announced it will be created a scholarship “in recognition of the obstacles that Black People, Indigenous People, and People of Colour (BIPOC) face in gaining entry to professional culinary training.”

The school says The Bruce Hotel Scholarship for Emerging BIPOC Chefs was initiated and funded by Jennifer Birmingham, owner of The Bruce Hotel in Stratford.

“I am thrilled to be able to offer this new scholarship to Stratford Chefs School, a respected leader in culinary arts training in Canada. We see it as a critical step in diversifying the food industry and creating space for BIPOC leadership in the food world,” said Birmingham in the release.

According to the release,​ the scholarship will be awarded to one Canadian BIPOC student entering the Stratford Chefs School each year, beginning in 2020. The scholarship will cover the full cost of tuition for the 32-week program.

Those interested in applying for the scholarship must submit a statement detailing how the scholarship would make a difference in their career trajectory, their previous community involvement, and any other relevant information.

The school says priority will be given to students who demonstrate a commitment to the BIPOC community through volunteerism, activism, or involvement with BIPOC student groups.

The deadline for 2020-21 scholarship applications is Sept. 1 and the school says applicants will be informed of the decision by Sept. 14.