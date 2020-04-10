KITCHENER -- A transit driver in Stratford has tested positive for COVID-19, but Huron Perth Public Health say the risk to the community remains low.

According to a press release, the driver became sick on April 1 and began self-isolating at home.

They didn’t get back their positive test results until April 10.

The driver’s spouse, who is also employed as a bus driver, is also showing symptoms of the virus. Their test results are still pending.

Public Health says that in the days before the driver became sick, Stratford had already implemented preventative measures on city buses to protect drivers and passengers. That includes daily cleanings, having passengers enter and exit by the rear doors, discontinuing fares, and keeping the seats behind the drivers empty.

The city is now consulting with Huron Perth Public Health to determine if any further steps are needed.

“What we know about COVID-19 is that it needs close contact between people to spread,” said Dr. Miriam Klassen, the Medical Officer of Health in the release. “Our investigation is showing that there was no closed contact with members of the public during the days leading up to the driver becoming ill.”

There are now 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Huron and Perth.

Twelve of those cases are living at long-term care homes.

Public Health says there’s one confirmed cases at Hillside Manor and 11 cases at Greenwood Court.