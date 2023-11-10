Stratford bridge covered in 10,000 handmade poppies

A remarkable display of remembrance in Stratford.

More than 10,000 handmade poppies now cover the William Hutt Bridge, as part of a community effort to never forget those who served and sacrificed for our country.

The knitting project was a year in the making.

“We started talking about it, really, last November,” said co-organizer Laurie Krempien-Hall.

A community of crocheters and knitters came together to create a remarkable tribute.

“We did have the vision and [it] turned out exactly the way we thought it would,” said co-organizer Patty Hawkins-Russell.

The project was spearheaded by a group of Wednesday night knitters, but grew so large they had to put a call out to the community.

“There’s one group, a church group, that we gave yarn to them and then they made almost 2,000 [poppies],” Krempien-Hall said.

The work was painstaking but worth it, according to the volunteers.

“I’m overwhelmed by the community response,” said Krempien-Hall. “Just goes to show that a small group of women with their knitting needles and crochet hooks can make a real impact.”

Many in the community were touched by the tribute along the William Hutt Bridge.

“It’s incredible,” said one. “So much hard work.”

“It’s really a great tribute to all the people who died in the war,” said another.

For local veterans, like Legion President Steve Zubrig, the installation is a clear sign that his community cares.

“There were certainly periods in time that the military were not respected,” Zubrig said. “This shows that at least around here there is a lot of respect for those who have served.”

Adding, it’s important Canadians don’t become complacent to the horrors of war.

“It’s important because we do not want to fight another First World War,” said Zubrig. “We do not want to send people over and get them killed. We do want to help people, but we do not need to remember that.”

The project is a visual reminder to never forget.