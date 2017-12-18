

Four businesses in Stratford and Perth County are expected to create 71 jobs and keep 610 others in the area thanks in part to new funding from the province.

The funding, which amounts to $2.6 million between the four companies, was announced Monday.

In each case, the funding will go toward up to 15 per cent of an expansion project, with the remainder being paid for by the companies themselves.

Companies involved in the announcement are Atwood Heritage Processing, C.R. Plastic Products, FIO Automotive Canada and Hayashi Canada.

FIO Automotive Canada is receiving the biggest boost – $980,000 – to put toward the purchase of automated vehicles for its Stratford manufacturing plant. That project, which is scheduled to wrap up by March 2019, is expected to create 35 jobs in the city.