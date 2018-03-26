Featured
Stranger who offered kids candy sought by police
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is shown in Cambridge on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 26, 2018 10:43AM EDT
Kids playing outside a Kitchener school were offered candy by a stranger, police say.
It happened around 7 p.m. on March 22 as the kids were on the property of Westheights Public School.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, a man called out to the kids from a vehicle, but did not get close to them before they ran away.
The man is described as having dirty blond hair and likely being in his 20s. Police say he was driving a white van or SUV with dark windows, which was last seen behind the Driftwood Plaza.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.