KITCHENER -- A stranger helped replace a young boy's bicycle after it was stolen from Kitchener's Victoria Park.

Nathan Zeliger's bike was stolen last Monday. After a few days and some social media posts, he had a new bike in time for his birthday.

Zeliger, 11, spends a lot of time on his bike every day.

"Three, four, sometimes five hours," he said.

But, he couldn't ride when his brand new bike was stolen last week.

"Sad, angry, just really angry," Zeliger said.

Nathan's mother said the bike cost more than $600.

"They stole the helmet we got with the bike as well," Sharon Cain Zeliger said. "Then, they cut the lock and threw it aside and left the lock there."

A stranger stepped in to help after Sharon shared the story of her son's stolen bike on social media.

"I call him an angel," Sharon said.

Cambridge resident Chris Breen gathered some donations and took the family to several stores to shop for a new bike and more.

"Football, basketball, water bottle, baseballs, baseball glove," Sharon said. "He also gave him some money for his birthday."

"She kept saying 'Bless you, bless you' and I just said, 'You know what, I've already been blessed,'" Breen said. "I got a pretty good life, let's help out this family."

Nathan said it was his favourite birthday yet, thanks to Breen and his heart of gold.

"We don't even know him and he bought me these things," Nathan said.

"I'll be seeing them for sure," Breen said. "They're going to come to Halloween."

Nathan said the new bike is even better than the old one, since it was a gift from someone special.

TIPS FOR PREVENTING BIKE THEFT

Waterloo regional police said bike thefts increase in the summer months, but they're a problem all year long.

They tend to be a crime of opportunity, according to police. Bikes should never be left unattended on a lawn, porch or in an open garage.

Police also say people should have proper documentation in case their bike is stolen. They suggest the "Snap 'N Save" program -- taking a picture of the bike and its serial number. It will help officers identify a stolen bike and return it to its owner.

Police also recommend locking bikes to a solid object with a lock that can't be cut.

Stolen bikes can be reported to police at 519-570-9777.