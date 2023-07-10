Stranger grabs stroller with child inside at Cambridge park: WRPS

A woman was allegedly spotted trying to grab at a stroller with a young child inside during Canada Day celebrations in Cambridge.

The Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) is investigating after reports of a suspicious person at Riverside Park on July 1.

Police said an woman was seen grabbing the stroller around 11:10 p.m.

“The female was confronted by a parent and fled the area,” a news release from WRPS said.

The suspect is described as East Asian, in her 40s, approximately 5'4" tall, with a thin build, black hair in a ponytail, and wearing a green sweater and blue jeans.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.