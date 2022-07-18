Storm prompts rainfall warnings in parts of southern Ontario

Rainfall warnings have been issued in several regions along the coast of Lake Ontario as a summer system brings heavy rain and a risk of flooding to parts of southern Ontario.

Niagara region was put under a rainfall warning on Monday, along with Dunnville, Caledonia and Haldimand.

Environment Canada warns anywhere from 40 to 60 mm of rain could fall in some areas, with an additional 10 to 20 mm possible by Monday afternoon.

Rainfall warnings have also been put in place from Kingston to Cornwall.

The national weather agency says localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

Rainfall warnings and special weather statements issued by Environment Canada as of 10:40 a.m. Monday