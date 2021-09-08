Storm downs trees, floods streets in Waterloo Region

KITCHENER -

An overnight storm flooded streets and knocked down trees in Waterloo Region.

At least three trees fell at Mount Hope Cemetery in Kitchener, blocking some of the walking pathways in the cemetery.

Waterloo Region certainly didn’t get the worst of the #ONStorm from last might - but you may come across pooling on local roads or some downed trees/branches if you’re heading out this morning. pic.twitter.com/0giL2rGqxr — Tegan Versolatto (@TeganVersolatto) September 8, 2021

The parking lot at a rental complex on Lawrence Avenue also experienced some flooding overnight. Crews had to pump the water out on Wednesday morning.

Provincial police tweeted about flooding on Highway 7/8 eastbound at Courtland Avenue as well, reminding drivers to slow down on wet roads.

Severe thunderstorms travelled across southern Ontario on Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, leaving some areas without power.