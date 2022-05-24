Storm cleanup continues in Waterloo region, Kitchener’s largest high school closed

The largest high school in Kitchener has been closed Tuesday due to a power outage, as the area continues to recover from Saturday's storm.

St. Mary's High School tweeted in the morning that the building would not be open to staff or students, but that they should still follow their regular schedule.

Students will switch to a remote learning day and are asked to check online for asynchronous work.

A representative from the Waterloo Catholic school board says they will keep the community posted as more information is learned about the power outage.

School officials stated the power issues are resulting from Saturday's storm.

St. Mary's High School in Kitchener. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) (May 24, 2022)

Like St Mary's, many schools across Ontario are also closed Tuesday as a result of a storm that rolled across the province.

Eight public schools in Durham Region are not open following the long weekend, while all elementary and secondary schools in Ottawa are closed for the day.

STORM CLEANUP CONTINUES

According to KW Hydro, St Mary's is not alone. As of Tuesday morning, their outage map shows 46 customers still without power just west of Victoria Park.

KW Hydro says one fifth of their customers, or 21,000 people, lost power at the peak of the damage.

Hydro One says restoration efforts continue Tuesday, with around 1,000 broken poles and just as many power lines downed.

Arborist Joe Legate says he received over 100 calls in the last two days and is triaging the calls according to damage.

"We go take all the hazards out and then we come back later, that's how we've always done it, just so people can get their insurance adjuster there, see what the damage is, and they can move on with that process," he said. "We'll come back for the larger portions later if need be, but for now it's just saving the property from the hazard."

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Krista Sharpe