KITCHENER -- Guelph police say staff at a local business prevented the theft of thousands of dollars worth of personal care products.

A woman entered the business on Woodlawn Road near Woolwich Street around 4 p.m. Thursday. She gathered a large number of items and left the store using a fire exit, police said in a Friday news release.

Officials said staff followed the woman and were able to recover most of the product.

The woman got into a waiting vehicle and drove away with two men.

The recovered items, which included electric toothbrushes, electric razors and teeth whitening strips, was valued at nearly $3,600. Police believe the woman was able to flee with some other items.

The woman is described as white with brown hair and a heavy build, between 35 and 40 years old. She was wearing a grey t-shirt and a black face mask.

The vehicle was a silver Dodge Grand Caravan with white duct tape over the licence plates, and the passenger sliding door may have been broken during the incident.

The men were possibly Middle Eastern, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.