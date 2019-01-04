

CTV Kitchener





The owners of a Woodstock variety store have taken crime solving into their own hands.

The store released still surveillance video showing two alleged suspects.

One of the co-owners says he believes the pair of men duped the store out of thousands worth of lottery scratch tickets on New Year’s Day.

They decided to put the photos on Facebook in the hopes of identifying the individuals.

The Woodstock Police Service was eventually contacted, but would only confirm that they were investigating.