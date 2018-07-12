

CTV Kitchener





Store employees helped stop an elderly woman from potentially handing thousands of dollars in gift cards over to scammers.

Stratford police say they were called to the Walmart on Wednesday after employees were concerned about a 70-year-old woman who purchased $2100 in iTunes gift cards.

Police were able to track the woman down in a Zehrs parking lot where they say she was about to purchase more gift cards.

The elderly woman told police that she had received a notice from Microsoft asking her to pay for a remote service of her computer otherwise it would become infected with a virus.

Stratford police say they want to thank the diligent store staff for alerting them to the attempted fraud.