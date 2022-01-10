Store clerk injured in Kitchener robbery, police say
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
A store clerk was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a robbery at a Kitchener business over the weekend.
Officers were called to the area of Highland Road West and Fischer-Hallman Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
According to a news release, an unknown man entered the business and demanded cash. The clerk was injured in the altercation and taken to hospital for treatment.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s. He was wearing black clothes and a black mask.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.