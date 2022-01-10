Store clerk injured in Kitchener robbery, police say

A store clerk was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a robbery at a Kitchener business over the weekend.

Officers were called to the area of Highland Road West and Fischer-Hallman Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to a news release, an unknown man entered the business and demanded cash. The clerk was injured in the altercation and taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s. He was wearing black clothes and a black mask.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.