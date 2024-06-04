KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Store clerk assaulted during theft: Guelph police

    An undated photo of a Guelph police car. (CTV News Kitchener)
    A Guelph man is facing a robbery charge after a store clerk was allegedly assaulted Monday during a theft.

    Police say just before 10 a.m., a man went into a business near Gordon Street and Wellington Street and asked the clerk to check his lottery ticket. When the clerk told the man the ticket was not a winner, the man got upset and began walking around the store and placing items in his backpack, police said.

    When he tried to leave, the clerk attempted to stop him but the man allegedly pushed the clerk and fled. No injuries were reported.

    He was arrested a short distance away.

    A 28-year-old Guelph man is charged with robbery and four counts of failing to comply with probation.

