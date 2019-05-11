

CTV Kitchener





Four men are facing charges after police made quite the find in Kitchener.

Officers spotted a stolen motorcycle and truck Thursday in the area of Chandler Drive.

During their investigation they also recovered a firearm and what they suspect is meth.

The men, aged 23, 24, 24 and 32-years-old, were charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm and drug possession.