Stolen vehicles, gun and meth seized by police
Stolen motorcycle recovered by police. (Courtesy: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, May 11, 2019 4:27PM EDT
Four men are facing charges after police made quite the find in Kitchener.
Officers spotted a stolen motorcycle and truck Thursday in the area of Chandler Drive.
During their investigation they also recovered a firearm and what they suspect is meth.
The men, aged 23, 24, 24 and 32-years-old, were charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm and drug possession.