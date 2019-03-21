

CTV Kitchener





A stolen car that crashed into a hydro pole cussed a small power outage in Cambridge overnight.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. on Cedar Street just west of Grand Avenue.

Police say the male driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was also arrested and faces charges of dangerous driving and possession of stolen property.

The crash caused significant damage to the hydro pole.

Around 40 customers were left without power early this morning.

Police say Cedar Street between St. Andrew Road and Grand Avenue will remained closed for several more hours this morning.