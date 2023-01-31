Stolen vehicle knocks out hydro, driver flees: Norfolk County OPP

Norfolk County OPP are looking for a driver they say crashed a stolen vehicle into a hydro pole and knocked out power for part of the area.

Emergency crews were called to Charlotteville Road 7, west of Turkey Point Road, around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a vehicle stolen from Peel Region was crashed into a hydro pole and that the driver fled on foot toward St. John Road.

Hydro was expected to be back for residents of the area by noon.

Anyone who might have seen the crash, or who has surveillance video of the area, is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP.