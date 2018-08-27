

In the early hours of Aug. 27, regional police responded to a two-vehicle collision.

It happened in the area of Courtland Avenue East and Palmer Avenue in Kitchener around 3:00 a.m.

Two vehicles collided, and after, one of the drivers fled the scene on foot, police said.

It was then determined that the vehicle had been stolen from outside Waterloo Region.

The driver was described as a white male, approximately six feet tall, 165 pounds with a slim build and short hair.

He was wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.

Police were asking for information from the public regarding the incident.