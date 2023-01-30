Stolen vehicle investigation leads to drug seizure and four arrests, Halton police

Halton police have arrested four individuals and say $433K worth of cars, drugs and contrabands were seized following a stolen auto investigation.

According to a media release issued Monday by the Halton Region Regional Police Service, police saw a black Infiniti being driven in Burlington on Jan. 24, a day after it was reported stolen in Peel. Police said the stolen vehicle was seen pulling into an address on Concession Road 6 West in Millgrove.

A second vehicle was spotted by police in the driveway of the same address – a white Infiniti which was also reported stolen from Peel on Jan. 23.

Police said both stolen vehicles were then taken to a second address on Concession road 5 West, also in Millgrove.

The release said that police obtained search warrants for both addresses and one male was arrested at the Concession Road 5 West address. Two males and a female were arrested at the Concession Road 6 West address.

Police said the search of both addresses let to the following items being seized:

• 3 stolen Infiniti SUV’s QX80’s (2021 and 2022 model years)

• 2 blank key fobs

• Approximately six kilograms of cannabis

• Approximately 315 grams of psilocybin

• 32 packages of THC edibles

• Four packages of psilocybin edibles

• Airsoft gun

• Money counter

Police obtained a third search warrant for one of the vehicles from the Concession Road 6 West and said the following items were seized:

• Approximately five kilograms of cannabis

• 2,600 cartons of contraband cigarettes

• 756 Hydromorphone pills

• 300 Oxycodone pills

The total value for the recovered vehicles is approximately $240,000. The value of the seized drugs is approximately $63,000, and the estimated value of the seized contraband cigarettes is $130,000.

Halton police said that 61-year-old John Schouten of Millgrove has been charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 (three counts)

Halton police said that 45-year old Justin Gibson, 50-year-old Jennifer Gibson, and 20-year-old Brayden Gibson, all of Millgrove, have been charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 (Justin – three counts, Jennifer – one count, Brayden – one count)

• Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Psilocybin

• Possession for the Purpose of Tracking – Hydromorphone

• Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone

• Possession for the Purpose of Distribution (Cannabis Act)

• Possession of Unstamped Tobacco (Excise Act)

• Transport Unstamped Cigarettes

• Possession of Unmarked Tobacco for Sale (Tobacco Tax Act)

• Trafficking of Unmarked Tobacco for Sale

According to the release, all parties were released on an Undertaking.

Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to contact police at 905-825-4777 ext. 2342 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.