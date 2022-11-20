Stolen vehicle intentionally driven into cruisers in Kitchener: WRPS

A pair of Kitchener men are facing charges after Waterloo regional police say a stolen vehicle was intentionally driven into two marked cruisers as they tried to flee.

The incident allegedly happened around 9 p.m. Saturday when officers were called to the area Cambridge and Fife Avenues.

Police say the vehicle was eventually stopped and suspected cocaine, meth, hydrophone, and a replica firearm were found.

The 25-year-old driver and 29-year-old passenger have each been charged.