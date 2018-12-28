

CTV Kitchener





A vehicle was seen upside down and submerged in water near a bridge in Cambridge on Friday morning.

Police say the vehicle had been reported stolen from Fountain Street South on Dec. 27.

A passerby noticed the vehicle, a black Nissan Altima, and phoned police around 8 a.m.

Emergency crews blocked off the road in the area of Townline and Blackbridge Roads.

The fire department was on-scene to help remove the vehicle from the water.

No one was found in the vehicle, and no injuries were reported.

Police are investigating to see if any fingerprints can be found in the vehicle.

They are hopeful they will be able to find the suspect who stole it.