KITCHENER -- A vehicle that had been reported as stolen from outside of Waterloo Region was found engulfed in flames in Cambridge on Thursday afternoon.

Waterloo regional police were called to Clyde Road for a report of a vehicle on fire around 3:50 p.m. The vehicle was on fire in the ditch, police say.

Officials say a person was seen walking away from the vehicle towards a green space, but that person wasn't found by police or their remotely piloted vehicle.

The fire was extinguished and further investigation showed the vehicle was stolen from out of region.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.