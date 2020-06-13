Advertisement
Stolen U-Haul truck found two days later, pair arrested
Published Saturday, June 13, 2020 12:30PM EDT
A vehicle from the traffic branch of the Waterloo Regional Police Service is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
WATERLOO -- A man and woman from Kitchener have been arrested following the theft of a U-Haul cube van.
Waterloo regional police first received reports of the break-in at the Kitchener lot on Fairway Road around 5 a.m. on Thursday.
On Saturday just after midnight, police found the stolen vehicle and arrested a 28-year-old woman and 45-year-old man.
They have both been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.