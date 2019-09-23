

Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener





Police are searching for two men after a stolen vehicle was connected to a gas theft in Cambridge.

OPP say they were called to investigate the theft of a pickup truck from a home in Milverton overnight on Saturday.

The vehicle is described as a black 2006 GMC Sierra with licence plate AR91883.

The owner of the truck had left their keys inside the vehicle, according to officials.

#PerthOPP are investigating the theft of a pickup from @pertheast The pickup was later used in a gas drive off in Cambridge @WRPSToday If you can identify either male, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or @CStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) ^bc pic.twitter.com/7TX1dVTlRW — OPP West (@OPP_WR) September 23, 2019

Following the incident, OPP say the stolen truck was used in a gas drive-off at an ESSO station on Dundas Street in Cambridge at around 4:45 a.m.

On Monday morning, police released an image of the two men wanted in connection to the thefts.