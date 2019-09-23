Featured
Stolen truck used in Cambridge gas theft
OPP released this image of two suspects wanted in connection to a gas theft in Cambridge.
Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, September 23, 2019 8:14AM EDT
Police are searching for two men after a stolen vehicle was connected to a gas theft in Cambridge.
OPP say they were called to investigate the theft of a pickup truck from a home in Milverton overnight on Saturday.
The vehicle is described as a black 2006 GMC Sierra with licence plate AR91883.
The owner of the truck had left their keys inside the vehicle, according to officials.
Following the incident, OPP say the stolen truck was used in a gas drive-off at an ESSO station on Dundas Street in Cambridge at around 4:45 a.m.
On Monday morning, police released an image of the two men wanted in connection to the thefts.