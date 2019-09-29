Featured
Stolen truck hits home, driver takes off
Stolen truck hits a Caledon home. (Courtesy: OPP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, September 29, 2019 3:03PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 29, 2019 4:25PM EDT
OPP are trying to track down the person who drove a truck into the side of a Caledon home.
The homeowners were away at the time.
Police say they returned around midnight Sunday and saw that the truck had been backed up into their home.
The driver was nowhere to be seen.
Police later determined that the vehicle had been stolen from a property in Nashville, Ontario.