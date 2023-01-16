Stolen truck driven through storefront in Guelph break and enter: police

A 25-year-old Guelph man has been arrested after police say a stolen pickup truck was used to break into a business in the south end of the city Friday night.

Guelph police say the driver reversed the truck through the front of a store in a plaza on Downey Road, causing around $10,000 worth of damage.

According to police, video surveillance then shows a man entering the business and taking the cash register drawer and two tablets.

TROUBLING TREND

In a separate incident last week, a truck crashed through the front doors of a business in Aberfoyle, just southeast of Guelph.

The dramatic break-in was captured on the business’ security cameras and shows three people shoving items from the store into the back of the truck before taking off.

Police said the truck used in the theft had previously been reported stolen from Guelph. It was later located.

Another similar theft just before Christmas saw three people drive a truck through the front of a Guelph jewelry store before stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

TRUCK STOLEN FROM BUSINESS

In the most recent incident on Friday night, police say the truck was reported stolen from a business near Elmira Road North and Massey Road around 11:30 p.m. Police say a man entered a fenced compound before taking off with the vehicle.

The owner of the business was able to track the vehicle to the plaza on Downey Road via GPS. As officers were enroute, they received an update the truck had left the plaza and was stopped nearby.

Police located a man trying to get a taxi and arrested him after a brief foot chase.

Officers searched the man and found two tablets, cash, coins, tools and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.

The 25-year-old from Guelph is now facing multiple charges including two counts of break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, possessing stolen property over $5,000.