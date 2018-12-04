

A truck and an ATM that were stolen in two separate incidents were found ablaze, police say.

Police responded to the incident on Concession 6 in Townsend on the night of Nov. 30 for reports of a vehicle fire.

“It was determined that a vehicle had been set on fire and was totally destroyed,” a press release from Norfolk County OPP read in part.

Police recovered a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, which was found to have been stolen from Mississauga earlier that day.

Firefighters on scene were able to put the fire out, recovering an ATM from the bed of the truck.

Police said it had been taken during a break-and-enter in Caledonia.