Stolen trailers recovered, but more than $100K in alcohol still missing

A police investigation involving more than $100,000 in stolen alcohol now stretches from Guelph to York Region.

Last month, Guelph police reported two trailers full of booze went missing from a local business.

According to a media release, officers were called to a yard on Clair Road West on January 29 where “two trailers full of alcohol had been disconnected from their trucks and hauled away. Each contained more than $40,000 US worth of liquor.”

Police said one of the trailers was found empty a few days later in in York Region, w​hile the second one was reportedly also found empty earlier this week in Guelph on Southgate Drive.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.