

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man was arrested after allegedly posting stolen tools for sale on Kijiji.

Sometime between Nov. 23 and Nov. 26, a business on Massey Road was broken into.

As much as $3,000 worth of tools was reported stolen.

A couple of days later, police said the victim noticed the tools advertised on Kijiji, and contacted police.

Guelph Police identified the person and got a search warrant for an address on June Avenue.

On Dec. 5, Cameron Meyers, 30, was arrested for possession of property obtained by crime.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 18.

Police said that about $2,000 worth of tools were recovered.