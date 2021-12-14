Stolen school bus from Kitchener found in Guelph
GUELPH -
A Kitchener school bus that was reportedly stolen on Sunday was discovered in Guelph Monday morning.
Guelph police said in a news release that they received a call from a school bus company in Waterloo Region at 7 a.m. about a stolen bus with a GPS system that was showing it was at Speedvale Avenue East.
Officers located the bus.
The bus was reportedly involved in a minor crash Sunday evening in Cambridge.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
