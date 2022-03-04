Stolen police badge among items recovered during arrest of Guelph man

A Guelph man facing two dozen charges reportedly had a stolen police badge and two IDs from two different services in his possession.

According to a news release, Guelph police began an investigation in late January into a stolen SUV. The vehicle was recovered in early February and two people have been arrested.

Police say they later discovered the stolen SUV had its licence plates swapped and was used in a break-and-enter at a condo building. Items from other vehicles were reportedly taken and loaded into the vehicle.

Surveillance video was used to identify a suspect, according to officials.

During a search warrant execution on Thursday at a home on College Avenue West, officers reportedly recovered a police badge and ID from two different services.

Other recovered items included lighting equipment, laptops, tools, two sets of vehicle keys, and other pieces of ID.

A 33-year-old Guelph man is facing 24 charges, including two counts of breaking and entering, occupying a stolen motor vehicle, 10 counts of possessing stolen property, possessing break-in instruments, and driving while disqualified.