

CTV Kitchener





Police are asking for the public's assistance in regards to a stolen pickup truck.

The truck allegedly swerved toward a Guelph Police Service cruiser before taking off.

Police say it happened on Dec. 12 just after 1 a.m.

A white GMC Sierra pickup truck, stolen out of Fergus, was reportedly seen travelling southbound on Norfolk Street.

Officers travelling northbound on the same street saw the vehicle and turned on their emergency lights.

That’s when the pickup truck reportedly swerved toward the cruiser, then swerved away and left the area at high speeds.

The vehicle, with the Ontario license plate AW 14601, was last seen in the area of Gordon Street and University Avenue.

After further investigation, police say they learned that the person responsible was also involved in several gas drive-offs in the days before the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.