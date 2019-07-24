

CTV Kitchener





A man has been charged with several offences after police allege a vehicle was driven toward an officer, causing damage to a cruiser.

This happened around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday after Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of an attempted theft at a business on Franklin Boulevard in Cambridge.

Police say they saw a pickup truck in the parking lot when they arrived, but it drove away at a high speed moments later.

Officials allege the suspect drove the vehicle toward an officer after they made efforts to stop the truck.

The officer did not sustain any injuries.

The 36-year-old Cambridge man is facing offences such as attempted theft, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The pickup truck was not recovered, however. It was last seen fleeing the area in downtown Hespeler.

It will have damage to both sides and will be missing the passenger side mirror.

The investigation is still ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777.