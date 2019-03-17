

CTV Kitchener





A big mess was left behind after thieves used a stolen car to break into two Cambridge variety stores.

Sometime around 3 a.m. a vehicle drove through the storefront of the Daisy Mart on St. Andrews Street.

Police say that at one location the suspects also broke into an ATM.

Significant damage was left behind.

Police are still trying to track down the thieves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.